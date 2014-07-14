BRIEF-Calbee plans to increase Granola output - Nikkei
* Calbee Inc will increase its Granola production capacity by 40 pct in 2018 and launch full-scale exports to china Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 14 Hefei Meiling Co Ltd
* Says terminates plan to acquire stakes in Italy-based household appliances manufacturer Indesit Company S.p.A , shares to resume trading on July 15
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1n1E7hz
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Calbee Inc will increase its Granola production capacity by 40 pct in 2018 and launch full-scale exports to china Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 1 A federal appeals court on Monday declined to rehear a challenge to the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" rules requiring internet providers to guarantee equal access to all websites.