TOKYO, April 9 Mello Crown Entertainment Ltd
Co-Chairman James Packer said on Wednesday that it
would take at least $5 billion in investment for an integrated
resort in Japan.
"I think realistically that would be the lowest possible
number. I think the numbers will only go up from there, not
down," Packer told reporters after a speech in Tokyo.
"I do not envisage that an integrated resort in either Tokyo
or Osaka would be successful at anything under $5 billion, and
the cost for the successful applicant would probably be more
than $5 billion," said Packer, who controls Australian casino
group Crown Resorts and is one of Australia's richest
men.
Japan's parliament is preparing to debate legalising casino
gambling for the first time, a move that could create a prize
market for its wealthy population and proximity to China.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Dominic Lau)