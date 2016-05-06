May 6 Melco Holdings Inc :

* Says it repurchased 388,600 shares for 856.5 million yen in total from April 1 to April 30

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Dec. 17, 2015

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 2,234,400 shares for 4.63 billion yen in total as of April 30

