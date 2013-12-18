Dec 18 Macau casino operator Melco Crown
Entertainment said it has pledged about $10 million
for a cultural project in collaboration with the Tokyo
University of the Arts.
Melco spokeswoman Maggie Ma said the pledge marked a "long
term commitment to collaborate with the university" and
reflected the company's interest in cultural development.
The pledge comes as Melco and other global casino operators
lobby for a chance to do business in the Japanese market, which
a pro-casino group of lawmakers are aiming to liberalise after
submitting an initial bill to parliament earlier this month.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in TOKYO and Farah Master in HONG
KONG)