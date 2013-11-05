METALS-Copper hits two-week low after Trump setback on healthcare reform
* Nickel falls as supply worries recede (Adds closing prices)
Nov 5 Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd
* Says Q3 adjusted EBITDA at $315.2 million
* Says Q3 adjusted EBITDA up 39 percent y/y, driven by significant growth in the mass market table games segment at City of Dreams, as well as improved group-wide rolling chip volume and a committed approach to controlling costs, partially offset by a lower rolling chip win rate
Source text in English: link.reuters.com/dyt44v
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Nickel falls as supply worries recede (Adds closing prices)
PARIS, March 27 France's main state holdings agency sold its 12.7 percent stake in carmaker PSA Group to the country's Bpifrance sovereign wealth fund, the two government bodies announced on Monday.
* Buys Parque Abadia commercial complex in Toledo for 63.1 million euros ($68.6 million) and 22 commercial premises in different parts of Spain for 47.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: