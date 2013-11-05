Nov 5 Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd

* Says Q3 adjusted EBITDA at $315.2 million

* Says Q3 adjusted EBITDA up 39 percent y/y, driven by significant growth in the mass market table games segment at City of Dreams, as well as improved group-wide rolling chip volume and a committed approach to controlling costs, partially offset by a lower rolling chip win rate

(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)