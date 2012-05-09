* CEO optimistic to start construction of new casino by half
year
* Opening of rival Sands casino has helped to boost visitor
flows
By Farah Master
HONG KONG, May 9Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd
, the Macau casino venture owned by Australian
billionaire James Packer and Hong Kong businessman Lawrence Ho,
posted a 17-fold increase in first quarter net profit on strong
demand from wealthy Chinese gamblers flooding into the world's
largest gambling destination
The owner of Macau's strobe-lit City of Dreams casino and
lavish Alteria property said on a U.S. GAAP basis, net income
attributable to Melco Crown Entertainment for the first quarter
of 2012 was $122.1 million, or $0.22 per ADS, compared with $7.2
million, or $0.01 per ADS, in the first quarter of 2011.
Melco, one of the six licensed operators in Macau, has been a
hot pick for investors looking to get into the gambling space,
in anticipation the planned development of a new casino located
at a major immigration point connecting the gambling hub to
mainland China.
A $16 billion company by market capitalisation, Melco's
large-scale gaming and entertainment resort will massively
increase the company's footprint on the Cotai strip, a coveted
stretch of reclaimed land that is quickly becoming the main
casino centre in Macau.
It has not yet secured official permission to start
construction, while in the past two weeks the government has
approved two new casino projects to be developed in Macau's
space and labour-constrained enclave.
Chief Executive Lawrence Ho, scion of Macau casino mogul
Stanley Ho, said he was optimistic the company would be able to
start construction by the end of the first half this year.
"Fingers crossed, hopefully, we get the construction permit
sooner rather than later," he told analysts on a conference
call.
Steve Wynn's Wynn Macau was granted approval to
build on its new large scale resort on Cotai on May 2, while
Galaxy Entertainment announced at the end of April it
would start construction on the second phase of its Galaxy Macau
casino, a glittering Asian themed palace.
Melco's shares have gained 45.4 percent since the start of
the year but lost 13 percent in the past two weeks after the
approvals for the two new casino projects.
Analysts remain bullish on Melco, with 15 analysts rating it
a "strong buy" or "buy", while three have a "hold" rating. There
was one "strong sell" rating.
Melco's City of Dreams property, located on Cotai, has
benefited from the opening next to Melco's casino of U.S. casino
titan Sheldon Adelson's new $4 billion casino in April.
Ho said the opening of Sands China's first phase
of its Cotai Central property had already boosted visitors to
Melco's City of Dreams casino and would further help increase
volumes as future phases opened up.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)