* CEO optimistic to start construction of new casino by half year

* Opening of rival Sands casino has helped to boost visitor flows

By Farah Master

HONG KONG, May 9Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd , the Macau casino venture owned by Australian billionaire James Packer and Hong Kong businessman Lawrence Ho, posted a 17-fold increase in first quarter net profit on strong demand from wealthy Chinese gamblers flooding into the world's largest gambling destination

The owner of Macau's strobe-lit City of Dreams casino and lavish Alteria property said on a U.S. GAAP basis, net income attributable to Melco Crown Entertainment for the first quarter of 2012 was $122.1 million, or $0.22 per ADS, compared with $7.2 million, or $0.01 per ADS, in the first quarter of 2011.

Melco, one of the six licensed operators in Macau, has been a hot pick for investors looking to get into the gambling space, in anticipation the planned development of a new casino located at a major immigration point connecting the gambling hub to mainland China.

A $16 billion company by market capitalisation, Melco's large-scale gaming and entertainment resort will massively increase the company's footprint on the Cotai strip, a coveted stretch of reclaimed land that is quickly becoming the main casino centre in Macau.

It has not yet secured official permission to start construction, while in the past two weeks the government has approved two new casino projects to be developed in Macau's space and labour-constrained enclave.

Chief Executive Lawrence Ho, scion of Macau casino mogul Stanley Ho, said he was optimistic the company would be able to start construction by the end of the first half this year.

"Fingers crossed, hopefully, we get the construction permit sooner rather than later," he told analysts on a conference call.

Steve Wynn's Wynn Macau was granted approval to build on its new large scale resort on Cotai on May 2, while Galaxy Entertainment announced at the end of April it would start construction on the second phase of its Galaxy Macau casino, a glittering Asian themed palace.

Melco's shares have gained 45.4 percent since the start of the year but lost 13 percent in the past two weeks after the approvals for the two new casino projects.

Analysts remain bullish on Melco, with 15 analysts rating it a "strong buy" or "buy", while three have a "hold" rating. There was one "strong sell" rating.

Melco's City of Dreams property, located on Cotai, has benefited from the opening next to Melco's casino of U.S. casino titan Sheldon Adelson's new $4 billion casino in April.

Ho said the opening of Sands China's first phase of its Cotai Central property had already boosted visitors to Melco's City of Dreams casino and would further help increase volumes as future phases opened up. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)