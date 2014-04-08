April 9 Melco Crown Entertainment
will invest at least $5 billion to open a casino in
Japan if the country lifts its ban on gambling resorts, The
Nikkei said, citing an interview with the company's top
executives.
The Macau-based casino operator is already in talks with
several Japanese companies to open a casino in Japan, most
likely in a city such as Tokyo or Osaka, Chief Executive
Lawrence Ho said.
Japan is widely viewed as a prize market for casino
operators due to its wealthy population and proximity to China,
home to some of the world's most-prolific, and richest,
gamblers.
Pachinko hall operator Dynam Japan Holdings Co is
also in talks with several Asian gaming operators to build a
casino in Japan, as the country's parliament prepares to debate
a bill that could legalize gambling resorts for the first time.
Ho said Japan's latent market for casinos was estimated to
be at least $20 billion.
Melco Crown, owned by Australian billionaire James Packer
and Hong Kong businessman Lawrence Ho, posted a 52.8 percent
rise in full year net profit, boosted by a flood of wealthy
Chinese gamblers keen to punt in its glitzy casinos.
The company will also enter the Philippines in the final
quarter of 2014, marking its first move abroad, the Nikkei
reported.
