BRUSSELS, July 31 Belgian semiconductor specialist Melexis forecast on Wednesday its sales would increase in the third quarter from the second quarter at it said it rose to be the world's fifth biggest car sensor maker.

Melexis, whose chips monitor oil pressure and regulate engine temperatures, said its second-quarter sales rose 8 percent to 67.1 million euros ($88.91 million), while its net profit was 13.1 million euros, compared with 11.8 million euros last year. ($1 = 0.7547 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Adrian Croft)