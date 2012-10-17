(Adds details on consensus, CEO quote from statement)
BRUSSELS Oct 17 Car chip design and testing
firm Melexis is on track to miss analysts'
expectations for full-year sales after it said orders have
slowed from auto firms worried about the uncertainty over
Europe's stuttering economy.
Melexis, whose chips monitor oil pressure and regulate
engine temperatures, said it expects its sales in the final
three months of the year to slow compared with the third quarter
as its customers run down their inventories.
"Their outlook is dampened by the current economic
uncertainties, especially in Western Europe," Chief Executive
Françoise Chombar said in an emailed statement.
That means Melexis' full-year sales would be less than 249
million euros ($324.3 million), missing the 252 million euros
consensus from StarMine SmartEstimate, which gives extra weight
to top-performing analysts.
Europe's new car market shrank at the fastest pace in the
past 12 months in September, leaving nearly all major brands
nursing double-digit declines, as tight household budgets kept
drivers away from showrooms.
For the third quarter, Melexis' sales and operating profit
were broadly in line with expectations, at 64.4 million euros
and 15.1 million euros, respectively.
($1 = 0.7679 euros)
(Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Chris Gallagher)