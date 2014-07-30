BRUSSELS, July 30 Belgian semiconductor designer
Melexis on Wednesday raised its 2014 guidance, citing
positive market sentiment and good sales of its higher-priced
products.
The group, which focuses on chips for the car industry, said
it expected its 2014 sales to grow between 17 and 20 percent
with a gross margin of above 47 percent and an operating margin
in excess of 25 percent.
It had previously guided for sales growth of 10 to 15
percent, a gross profit margin above 45 percent and an operating
margin above 23 percent.
In the second quarter, sales rose 22 percent from the sale
period last year to 82.1 million euros ($110.1 million), with
the company saying that growth came from products such as
magnetic sensors, motor control drivers and pressure sensors.
Sales to automotive customers make of 87 percent of total
sales.
($1 = 0.7458 Euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)