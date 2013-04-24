BRUSSELS, April 24 Belgian semiconductor specialist Melexis said on Wednesday that inventories had bottomed out and forecast growth for the rest of the year after a slightly stronger first quarter than expected.

Melexis, whose chips for example monitor oil pressure, control home lighting and regulate engine temperatures, reported a 6 percent rise in revenue to 61.9 million euros, above the market consensus and its own forecast of 60.0 million euros.

It said it expected sales in the April-June period to be around 65 million euros.

"The first quarter turned out a tiny bit better than we had expected," Chief Executive Francoise Chombar said in a statement.

"All indicators seem now headed for growth for the rest of the year." (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)