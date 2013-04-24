BRUSSELS, April 24 Belgian semiconductor
specialist Melexis said on Wednesday that inventories
had bottomed out and forecast growth for the rest of the year
after a slightly stronger first quarter than expected.
Melexis, whose chips for example monitor oil pressure,
control home lighting and regulate engine temperatures, reported
a 6 percent rise in revenue to 61.9 million euros, above the
market consensus and its own forecast of 60.0 million euros.
It said it expected sales in the April-June period to be
around 65 million euros.
"The first quarter turned out a tiny bit better than we had
expected," Chief Executive Francoise Chombar said in a
statement.
"All indicators seem now headed for growth for the rest of
the year."
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)