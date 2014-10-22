Oct 22 Melexis Nv :

* Sales for Q3 of 2014 were 86.6 million eur, an increase of 22 pct compared to same quarter of previous year

* Expect in Q4 of 2014 a low single digit sales decrease versus Q3 of 2014

* Full year sales growth at high end of our previous guidance of 17 pct to 20 pct, a gross profit margin above 47 pct and an operating margin above 26 pct

* Q3 gross margin was 43.0 million eur, an increase of 29 pct compared to same quarter of last year

* Operating result was 26.2 million eur, an increase of 49 pct compared to same quarter of 2013

* Q3 net income was 24.7 million eur, an increase of 64 pct compared to 15.0 million eur last year