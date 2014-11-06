BRIEF-RAIT board rejects unsolicited externalization of management proposal
* RAIT board unanimously rejects unsolicited externalization of management proposal from highland Capital Management, L.P.
Nov 6 Melhus Sparebank
* Says to buy 34 pct of shares in Melhus Regnskap AS
* Purchase will be confirmed in December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RAIT board unanimously rejects unsolicited externalization of management proposal from highland Capital Management, L.P.
* UMB Financial Corporation announces agreement to sell Scout Investments, Inc. To Carillon Tower Advisers