BRIEF-Radian extends partnership with Asian Real Estate Association of America
* Radian extends partnership with Asian Real Estate Association of America
Dec 9 Melia Hotels International SA :
* Says it is in negotiations with Starwood Capital Group about possible hotel assets sale transaction
* Says has not entered into any binding agreement to date Source text: bit.ly/1vyYPDC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Radian extends partnership with Asian Real Estate Association of America
* Files for resale of up to 7.8 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2puCZKx) Further company coverage: