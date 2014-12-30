Dec 30 Melia Hotels International SA :

* Completed on Dec. 23 the capital increase of 2.86 million euros ($3.5 million), through the issue of 14.276 million new shares

* Issue price of 0.20 euros per share

* Says new shares issued to be admitted for trading in Jan. 2015

* After the operation, share capital will be of 39.81 million euros ($48.4 million), represented by 199 million shares