BRIEF-Yomiuri Land to sell two Kawasaki-based properties for 1.62 bln yen
* Says it will sell two Kawasaki-based properties to Tokyo-based branch of THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN, for 1.62 billion yen
Dec 30 Melia Hotels International SA :
* Completed on Dec. 23 the capital increase of 2.86 million euros ($3.5 million), through the issue of 14.276 million new shares
* Issue price of 0.20 euros per share
* Says new shares issued to be admitted for trading in Jan. 2015
* After the operation, share capital will be of 39.81 million euros ($48.4 million), represented by 199 million shares Source text: bit.ly/1D4df50 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8222 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 24 British luxury retailer Jimmy Choo is seeking offers for the company as part of a review of its strategic options to maximise shareholder value, it said on Monday.