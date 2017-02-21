(Adds background, details)
Feb 21 Investment firm Melker Schorling AB
(MSAB) said on Tuesday it was proposing long-time
deputy chairman Mikael Ekdahl as its new board chairman,
replacing main owner Melker Schorling who announced he was
stepping down in October.
* Ekdahl, born in 1951, has been deputy chairman at MSAB
since 1999, and is currently interim CEO at the firm until new
CEO Gun Nilsson starts later this spring.
* Measurement technology firm Hexagon is MSAB's
biggest holding and its portfolio also includes stakes in
companies such as Assa Abloy, the world's biggest
maker of locks, and security firm Securitas.
* MSAB had a net asset value of 58.6 billion Swedish crowns
($6.5 billion) at year-end 2016.
($1 = 8.9799 Swedish crowns)
