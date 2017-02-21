(Adds background, details)

Feb 21 Investment firm Melker Schorling AB (MSAB) said on Tuesday it was proposing long-time deputy chairman Mikael Ekdahl as its new board chairman, replacing main owner Melker Schorling who announced he was stepping down in October.

* Ekdahl replaces main owner Melker Schorling as chairman, who said in October he was leaving his board assignments due to a worsening health condition.

* Ekdahl, born in 1951, has been deputy chairman at MSAB since 1999, and is currently interim CEO at the firm until new CEO Gun Nilsson starts later this spring.

* Measurement technology firm Hexagon is MSAB's biggest holding and its portfolio also includes stakes in companies such as Assa Abloy, the world's biggest maker of locks, and security firm Securitas.

* MSAB had a net asset value of 58.6 billion Swedish crowns ($6.5 billion) at year-end 2016. ($1 = 8.9799 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)