BRIEF-Air Canada reprices $1.1 bln credit facility
* Has completed repricing of its U.S.$1.1 billion senior secured credit facility, reducing interest rate by 50 basis points
TEL AVIV Jan 7 The Clal Finance brokerage on Monday lowered its recommendation for Israeli chip designer Mellanox Technologies to "market perform" from "buy" after the company warned of lower than expected fourth-quarter revenue.
Clal also removed its $115 price target for Mellanox until the company provides its forecast for the first quarter of 2013, which is expected later in January. The shares were down $0.17 at $52.14 in early Nasdaq trade.
"We estimate that Mellanox's weakness is tied to the macro environment," analyst Jonathan Kreizman said in a report. "We will review our recommendation if and when we see signs pointing to a return to growth momentum."
SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazilian real estate company BR Properties SA is planning to raise about 1 billion reais ($309 million) by selling new shares, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Friday.