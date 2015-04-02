By Nishant Kumar and Simon Jessop
LONDON, April 2
LONDON, April 2 Former partner at hedge fund
Cheyne Capital, Michel Massoud, is preparing to launch his own
hedge fund in the third quarter of 2015, three sources familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
Massoud, who co-managed Cheyne Capital's event driven hedge
fund, is setting up Melqart Asset Management in London and will
launch a similar fund, the sources said.
Event-driven funds look to profit from corporate events such
as mergers and acquisitions.
Massoud, who left Cheyne in March 2014 after more than nine
years at the firm, plans to launch with a start-up capital of
about $100 million, the sources said.
An email to Massoud remained unanswered.
