* Michel Massoud co-managed Cheyne's event-driven fund
* To launch with start-up capital of about $100 mln
* Follows strong start to the year for launches
(Adds details, background)
By Nishant Kumar and Simon Jessop
LONDON, April 2 Former partner at hedge fund
Cheyne Capital, Michel Massoud, is preparing to launch his own
hedge fund in the third quarter of 2015 to bet on corporate
events such as mergers and acquisitions, three sources told
Reuters.
Massoud, who co-managed Cheyne Capital's event-driven fund,
left the London-based hedge fund last year after more than nine
years at the firm that manages about $6 billion in assets.
The launch comes as the pace of start-ups by high profile
fund managers increases in Europe and mergers and acquisitions
this year reach their highest first-quarter level since 2007.
Companies around the world announced deals worth a total of
$811.8 billion in the first quarter, up 21 percent year-on-year,
on the back of slightly fewer but bigger deals, according to
preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
Massoud, who spent nearly six years at Morgan Stanley before
joining Cheyne, is setting up Melqart Asset Management in London
and will launch a fund similar to the one he helped manage at
his previous firm, the sources said.
He plans to launch with a start-up capital of about $100
million, the sources said.
An email to Massoud remained unanswered.
Event-driven hedge funds returned just 2 percent in 2014,
according to data from industry tracker Eurekahedge, as a number
of fund managers were caught out by more than 500 corporate
deals globally failing last year.
But a survey earlier this year by Deutsche Bank's prime
brokerage unit that services hedge funds found that investors
expected event-driven strategy to be the best performing hedge
fund strategy in 2015 and 84 percent of them were planning to
retain or increase allocation to such funds.
Some of the other prominent hedge fund launches this year
include a fund by former Lansdowne Partners partner Stephen
Kirk, former Brevan Howard trader Chris Rokos, who is preparing
to launch a macro hedge fund, and former global head of foreign
exchange at Citigroup, Anil Prasad, who has set up Silver Ridge
Asset Management in London.
(Editing by Vincent Baby)