Nov 16 British manufacturing buyout firm Melrose Plc, which recently walked away from a bid for toolmaker Charter International, said its sales for the third quarter rose 12 percent on higher orders.

Melrose, which had circled Charter for months only to be beaten by a higher offer from U.S. company Colfax, said slower growth in Europe was being offset by strength in its businesses in North America and rest of the world.

The company, which also has operations in Asia and the Middle East, said it was currently trading in line with its expectations and would continue looking at acquisition opportunities in the current economic environment.

"Although the economic situation has deteriorated over the past three months and remains highly uncertain, trading in our businesses remains broadly unaffected," Melrose said in a statement on Wednesday.

In September, Melrose decided not to make an offer for Charter, a maker of welding tools and gas and air handling equipment, after its sweetened offer was trumped by Colfax's 1.53 billion pounds bid.

Melrose shares, which have gained more than a quarter of their value since it withdrew its bid for Charter, closed at 344.6 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at 1.4 billion pounds. (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)