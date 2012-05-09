* Revenue up 9 pct in first 4 months

* Received orders valued at 3 pct higher than revenue

May 9 British manufacturing buyout group Melrose Plc recorded higher revenue for the first four months of 2012 and said orders during the period were 3 percent higher than revenue.

Melrose - an investment company which buys underperforming manufacturing businesses, turns them around and sells them off - saw a good start to the year, despite the first quarter being historically the slowest of the year, the company said.

Revenue rose 9 percent for the period. The value of orders received was 3 percent higher than revenue.

Melrose, half of whose investments are in energy, oil & gas and mining, said its capital expenditure would continue to be significant.

The company, which got listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2003, said Chief Operating Officer Simon Peckham would become its Chief Executive from Wednesday, replacing David Roper who would become the company's executive vice chairman.

Melrose shares closed at 412.8 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. ((monika.shinghal@thomsonreuters.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810; outside UK +91 80 4135 6102; Reuters Messaging: monika.shinghal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net