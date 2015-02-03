Feb 3 Engineering turnaround specialist Melrose
Industries Plc said it planned a 13-for-14 reverse
stock split, more than two months after it sold a division that
makes ropes used in mines.
The company said it would return 200 million pounds, or
about 18.7 pence per share, to shareholders from the proceeds of
the 365 million pound ($548 million) sale, with the rest being
used to repay debt.
Melrose, which follows a buy-improve-sell strategy akin to
private equity firms, completed the sale of its Bridon division
to the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan in November.
($1 = 0.6657 pounds)
