Oct 6 Engineering company Melrose Industries Plc
said it intends to return proceeds of between 2 billion
pounds and 2.5 billion pounds ($3 billion-$3.8 billion) to
shareholders following the sale of its utility consumption
metering business.
The turnaround specialist, which follows a buy-improve-sell
strategy, said it would create a holding company, to be named
New Melrose, for the return of capital.
Melrose sealed a deal to sell its Elster business to
Honeywell International Inc for about $5.1 billion
earlier this year. The deal is expected to close in the first
quarter of 2016.
($1 = 0.6598 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)