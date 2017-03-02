March 2 Engineering turnaround specialist
Melrose Industries PLC's full-year revenue more than
tripled, helped in part by its acquisition of U.S. ventilation
and home security products maker Nortek Industries.
* Revenue jumped 240.6 percent to 889.3 million pounds
($1.09 billion).
* Melrose said 2016 statutory loss before tax widened to
69.3 million pounds from 30.7 million pounds a year earlier,
hurt by higher trading and non-trading costs.
* "We continue to operate in an uncertain and challenging
environment. Globally, downside risks stem from weak investment
and heightened geopolitical uncertainty in major economies,"
Melrose Chairman Christopher Miller said.
($1 = 0.8145 pounds)
(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)