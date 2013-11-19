Nov 19 Melrose Industries PLC : * Trading for this year is in line with expectations * Elster continuing to perform strongly and the remaining fki businesses

trading as planned * Elster's sales and orders were 4% and 2% up respectively against the

comparable period last year * Electricity business well-placed to gain from European roll out of smart

metering. * Negative effect on Bridon is a slowdown in mining orders which make up around