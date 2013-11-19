BRIEF-Cognitive Logic Inc raises about $5 mln in equity financing
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
Nov 19 Melrose Industries PLC : * Trading for this year is in line with expectations * Elster continuing to perform strongly and the remaining fki businesses
trading as planned * Elster's sales and orders were 4% and 2% up respectively against the
comparable period last year * Electricity business well-placed to gain from European roll out of smart
metering. * Negative effect on Bridon is a slowdown in mining orders which make up around
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
SAN ANTONIO, April 3 A prominent wine industry businessman and financial manager pleaded guilty in federal court in San Antonio on Monday to stealing millions of dollars from retired National Basketball Association superstar Tim Duncan.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks remain ready to withstand the impact of a harsh domestic recession on loan book quality, the central bank said on Monday.