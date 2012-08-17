Aug 17 Irish oil and gas company Petroceltic
International Plc will buy Melrose Resources Plc
for 165 million pounds ($259.74 million) to strengthen
its operations in North Africa, the Mediterranean and Black Sea.
Each Melrose share held will receive 17.6 Petroceltic
shares, a premium of 6 percent to its closing price on Thursday.
Melrose shareholders will also receive a special dividend of
4.7 pence per share.
Petroceltic's shareholders will hold 54 percent of the new
company and Melrose shareholders the rest.
Petroceltic's Chief Executive Brian O'Cathain would be at
the helm of the new company, which would have combined proven
and probable reserves of 84 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Petroceltic's London-listed shares closed at 8.17 pence on
Thursday while shares of Melrose Resources closed at 135.5
pence.