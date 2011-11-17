LONDON Nov 17 One of Britain's highest-profile traders, Greg Coffey, is stepping down from running the main emerging markets fund of Moore Capital amid disappointing performance and investor redemptions, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The 40-year old Australian joined Moore to run the fund in 2008 after having turned down a $250 million retention offer from his previous employer, London's GLG Partners.

Like most of his peers, Coffey, who made his name as one of the world's most successful emerging markets investors, has been wrongfooted this year by volatility caused by the euro zone crisis, according to the article.

The newspaper cited a person familiar with the fund's operations as saying Moore Emerging Markets has lost just under 7 percent over the past 10 months and has dropped from managing just under $1.5 billion at the beginning of the year to "hundreds of millions" as a result of investor withdrawals.

Moore Capital officials were unavailable for immediate comment. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Matt Driskill)