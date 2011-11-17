(Updates with comment from Moore Capital, changes sourcing)

LONDON Nov 17 One of Britain's highest-profile fund managers, Greg Coffey, is stepping down from running Moore Capital's main emerging markets fund, a spokesman for the firm said on Thursday.

The spokesman said Coffey would instead manage Moore's new GC Moore Emerging Macro Fund in response to investor demand for a new vehicle.

The Financial Times cited a person familiar with Moore Emerging Markets' operations as saying the fund had lost just under 7 percent over the past 10 months and dropped from managing just under $1.5 billion at the beginning of the year to "hundreds of millions" as a result of investor withdrawals.

The 40-year old Australian joined Moore to run the MEM fund in 2008 after turning down a $250 million retention offer from his previous employer, London's GLG Partners.

Like most of his peers, Coffey, who made his name as one of the world's most successful emerging markets investors, has been wrongfooted this year by volatility caused by the euro zone crisis, according to the FT. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan and Kevin Liffey; Editing by Bernard Orr)