June 29 Silicon wafer maker MEMC Electronic
Materials Inc sold a solar power plant in Las Vegas to
utility Southern Co and Ted Turner's renewable energy
company, sending its shares up as much as 7 percent.
The 20 megawatt Apex Solar project, being built by MEMC unit
SunEdison, is expected to start commercial production in the
third quarter, SunEdison said on Friday.
Electricity generated at the plant will be bought by Nevada
Power Co.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
Power producer Southern Co teamed up with entrepreneur
Turner in 2010 to pursue the development of renewable energy
projects in the United States. They have already bought a 30 MW
project from First Solar Inc.
MEMC shares, which have fallen 47 percent this year due to
weak demand for the company's wafers used in the solar and
semiconductor industries, rose to a high of $2.24 on Friday on
the New York Stock Exchange.