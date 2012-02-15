Feb 15 MEMC Electronic Materials Inc
posted a quarterly loss on lower wafer volume and
pricing as well as restructuring charges, but the polysilicon
producer said it expects orders to pick up for the second
quarter.
"For 2012, we expect a challenging first half, but (see
a)recovery in semiconductor and continued stabilization in solar
as we progress through the year," Chief Executive Ahmad Chatila
said on a conference call with analysts.
Solar panel demand in China and India could top industry
expectations this year. In January, investors cheered figures
showing a dramatic rise in new solar installations in Germany in
the fourth quarter.
St Peters, Missouri-based MEMC expects to expand its
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization
during the second half of the year.
The company forecast capital spending of less than $50
million in the current quarter, down from $58.5 million in the
fourth quarter. The company expects to reduce capital spending
to less than 10 percent of its revenue.
MEMC had said in December it will shed more than a fifth of
its workforce, reduce capacity to lower costs as the company
grapples with lower demand.
The company has seen a sharp decline in its margins and
sales like its rivals LDK Solar and Renesola, as
prices for solar panels fell 40 percent. A number of solar
companies have gone bankrupt and a host of them have cut
capacity.
MEMC's net loss for the quarter was $1.48 billion, or $6.44
a share, compared with a profit of $12.6 million, or 5 cents a
share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company posted a loss of
9 cents a share.
Revenue fell 16 percent to $717.8 million, while analysts on
average had expected revenue of $769.4 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
MEMC took a charge of $1.4 billion due to restructuring and
impairments during the fourth quarter.
MEMC shares have shed about 61 percent of their value in the
last one year. The company's shares, which closed at $4.65 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, were up 2 percent
after the bell.