May 9 Silicon wafer maker MEMC Electronic Materials Inc's quarterly loss narrowed as it shipped more semiconductor wafers, which are used in chips and solar cells.

The net loss attributable to MEMC shareholders narrowed to $89.4 million, or 40 cents per share, in the first quarter from $98.6 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 14.6 percent to $443.6 million.