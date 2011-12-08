Dec 8 MEMC Electronic Materials said it will lay off more than 1,300 employees, or about a fifth of its workforce, and will take a current-quarter charge of about $700 million as a weak market forces the silicon-wafer maker to cut costs.

About 250 positions are in the United States, and an estimated 41 percent are in the semiconductor materials segment and 47 percent in the solar materials segment.

MEMC also cut its fourth-quarter adjusted profit outlook.

MEMC's primary business supplies silicon wafers for the solar and semiconductor industries. But the company has also branched out into solar project development through its 2009 acquisition of SunEdison and its purchase earlier this year of the U.S. arm of Fotowatio Renewable Ventures.