Dec 8 MEMC Electronic Materials
said it will lay off more than 1,300 employees, or about a fifth
of its workforce, and will take a current-quarter charge of
about $700 million as a weak market forces the silicon-wafer
maker to cut costs.
About 250 positions are in the United States, and an
estimated 41 percent are in the semiconductor materials segment
and 47 percent in the solar materials segment.
MEMC also cut its fourth-quarter adjusted profit outlook.
MEMC's primary business supplies silicon wafers for the
solar and semiconductor industries. But the company has also
branched out into solar project development through its 2009
acquisition of SunEdison and its purchase earlier this year of
the U.S. arm of Fotowatio Renewable Ventures.