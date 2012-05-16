Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
May 16 Silicon wafer maker MEMC Electronic Materials Inc, which has been hit by weak demand over the last one year, said Chief Financial Officer Mark Murphy has resigned to rejoin industrial gas supplier Praxair Inc.
Brian Wuebbels, most recently a vice-president at MEMC, will replace Murphy on May 16, the company said in a statement.
Before becoming MEMC's finance head in January 2011, Murphy was a vice-president at Praxair.
MEMC shares have fallen about 80 percent since the start of last year as demand for silicon wafers, used in semiconductor chips and solar cells, fell due to an oversupply.
The stock closed at $2.13 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
OSLO, June 9 Qatar's Qatalum aluminium plant has found new sea routes to export its metal following a diplomatic row with neighbours that had blocked shipments, Norway's Norsk Hydro, which owns 50 percent of the facility, told Reuters on Friday.