Australia shares higher on metal prices; NZ falls
Jan 24 Australian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by materials, as a weaker U.S. dollar boosted copper and gold prices.
May 5 Memorial Production Partners LP said it would buy oil producing properties in Wyoming for about $935 million.
The properties, located in two fields in the Bairoil Complex in Sweetwater and Carbon Counties of Wyoming, have an estimated current net production of about 5,900 barrels per day, Memorial Production said on Monday.
The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year, the company said. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
Jan 24 Australian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by materials, as a weaker U.S. dollar boosted copper and gold prices.
CALGARY, Alberta/TORONTO, Jan 23 A pipeline in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan has leaked 200,000 liters (52,834 gallons) of oil in an aboriginal community, the provincial government said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 The number of rigs drilling for oil and gas in the United States has recorded the largest one-week increase for over five years, confirming a rapid upturn is now underway.