BRIEF-Express Q1 loss per share $0.06
* Express Inc reports first quarter 2017 EPS in line with guidance; introduces second quarter guidance and revises full year 2017 outlook
NEW YORK, March 20 Memorial Production Partners LP : * Falls 4.1 percent to $18.27 in premarket after announcing common unit offering
* Express Inc reports first quarter 2017 EPS in line with guidance; introduces second quarter guidance and revises full year 2017 outlook
* Graham Corporation reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results