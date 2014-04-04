April 4 Oil and natural gas company Memorial Resource Development Corp filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $700 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

Citigroup was underwriting the IPO, Memorial Resource told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus. (r.reuters.com/dyh38v)

The Houston-based company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "MRD."

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)