April 4 Oil and natural gas company Memorial
Resource Development Corp filed with U.S. regulators on Friday
to raise up to $700 million in an initial public offering of
common stock.
Citigroup was underwriting the IPO, Memorial Resource told
the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary
prospectus. (r.reuters.com/dyh38v)
The Houston-based company intends to list its common stock
on the Nasdaq under the symbol "MRD."
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)