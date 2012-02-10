* Cuts Industries Qatar to "neutral" from "outperform"
* Raises price target on Saudi Basic Industries, National
Industrialization
* Raises target on Saudi International Petrochemical, Rabigh
Refining, Saudi Arabian Mining
* Raises Advanced Petrochemical, Yansab, Industries Qatar
* Cuts Saudi Arabian Fertilizers, Saudi Kayan
Feb 10 Middle East and North African
(MENA) petrochemical companies will see better margins within
the next two quarters and operating rates are likely to inch
higher even as a severe demand slowdown could test the exporting
ability of the region, Credit Suisse said.
Credit Suisse upgraded Yansab (Yanbu National Petrochemical
Co), Sahara Petrochemical Co and Advanced
Petrochemical Co to "outperform" from "neutral," but
downgraded Industries Qatar to "neutral" from
"outperform."
"We believe the worst is over for margins of primary
derivatives of ethylene and propylene," the brokerage said and
raised its price forecasts on ethylene products and
polpropylene.
Margins of key primary derivatives of ethylene and
propylene underwent heavy decline following the second quarter
of 2011 -- a trend that continued well into the fourth, in some
cases to decade lows, noted Credit Suisse.
A Chinese slowdown would impact world demand and operating
rates significantly for MENA manufacturers. While stagnation in
Europe could affect MENA companies, it will not hit them as
badly as it hits their European counterparts, the brokerage
said.
"Petrochemical plants with a strong operating track record
can offer access to attractive cash flows," said Credit Suisse
and listed Yansab and Advanced Petrochemical as "attractive"
stocks.
This week, petrochemical stocks have been on the rise over
rising fuel costs. The petrochemical index up 0.4
percent on Feb 8.
(Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)