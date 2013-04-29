German retail sales unexpectedly drop in April
BERLIN, May 31 German retail sales unexpectedly fell in April, data showed on Wednesday, dampening hopes that private consumption will propel growth in Europe's largest economy this year.
April 29 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Monday raised Mendocino Unified School District, California's general obligation rating to AA from AA-minus.
S&P cited "the district's consistently strong financial performance, demonstrated by a very strong available fund balance position," as a reason for the upgrade.
* Moody's maintains negative outlook on bahrain's banking system due to weaker economy and government debt exposure