HONG KONG, March 27 China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd , the country's biggest dairy products maker, said on Tuesday it expects to maintain a stable profit margin this year.

The comment came after it posted a 28.4 percent rise in 2011 net profit to 1.59 billion yuan ($251.82 million), matching analysts' forecasts.

Revenue rose 23.5 percent year-on-year to 37.39 billion yuan, despite a series of scandals that have tainted the industry's reputation.

"We are confident of maintaining the margin (for 2012) at the current (2011) level," Chief Financial Officer Wu Jingshui told reporters at a media briefing.

Wu said the company would continue its development as planned including investing 3-3.5 billion yuan in the next three to five years to build more farms to expand its milk sources.

Its gross profit margin for 2011 was steady at 25.7 percent, while the net profit margin was 4.3 percent, against 4.1 percent in 2010.

Shares of Mengniu rose 5.02 percent on Tuesday compared with a 1.83 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

STRUGGLE TO RESTORE CONFIDENCE

Major Chinese dairy operators including Mengniu raised prices of some of their products earlier this year citing higher raw material costs, even as the industry struggles to restore consumer confidence after the scandals, the worst of which was in 2008 when milk tainted with melamine was blamed for the deaths of six children.

Analysts said Mengniu's retail sales have not fully recovered to the level before that, while the price hikes could further delay a recovery in the country's dairy industry, which was shaken again in December by another milk scandal at Mengniu.

Wu said the company's sales at the beginning of this year were unavoidably affected by the scandal late last year. "We will make use of all measures to ensure our sales meet our own target," Wu said, but declined to comment further.

Mengniu, which produces milk, ice cream and yogurt, said in December it had destroyed products found by a government quality watchdog to contain a cancer-causing substance called aflatoxin. The company lost about a quarter of its market value in a single day after the scandal was revealed.

Analysts said the incident had again shaken consumer confidence in the country's dairy industry, putting pressure on other Chinese dairy producers including China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd, one of Mengniu's raw milk suppliers, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd and Beijing Sanyuan Foods Co Ltd.

Mengniu also competes with foreign players including the world's largest food company Nestle and French foodmaker Danone in mainland China.

China is a huge growth market for dairy products as demand from a growing middle class is increasing rapidly, although a big challenge is to supply high-quality brands that satisfy domestic demand.

Many Chinese consumers, especially parents of infants, buy imported milk powders due to safety fears over locally made products.

Shares in Mengniu plunged 65 percent after the 2008 scandal, but have roughly doubled since then. Since the end of last year they have climbed over 20 percent. ($1 = 6.3140 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok, Rachel Lee and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis and Michael Watson)