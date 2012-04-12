HONG KONG, April 12 China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd
, the country's biggest dairy products maker which has
been embroiled in scandals of tainted milk, has replaced its
chief executive officer with effect from Thursday, it said in a
statement.
Sun Yiping will take over as CEO from Yang Wenjun, who will
step down after leading the company for two consecutive terms
since 2006, Mengniu said in the statement on the Hong Kong stock
exchange. Yang will remain as a vice chairman on the board.
According to Mengniu's company policy, any CEO can only have
a term limit of two terms, it said.
Sun, who was an executive director of Mengniu, is a veteran
in the food and beverage industry who has worked at China's
state-owned COFCO Group and was involved in COFCO's investment
in Coca-Cola's bottling business.
Last March, Mengniu posted a 28 percent rise in 2011 net
profit to 1.59 billion yuan ($252 million) even though it was
hit by a series of scandals that marred the reputation of
China's dairy industry.
The announcement of the CEO change came after Hong Kong's
markets were closed. Mengiu's shares ended flat, underperforming
the main Hang Seng Index's 0.93 percent rise.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)