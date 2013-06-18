BRIEF-Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group signs LoI on talent housing development project
May 31Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd :
HONG KONG, June 18 China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd said on Tuesday it had offered to buy Yashili International Holdings Ltd for HK$11.4 billion ($1.47 billion), its second takeover in a month.
The deal with Yashili, which sources all of its products from New Zealand, marks the latest step by China's milk industry to consolidate the market after several tainted milk scandals tarnished the fragmented sector.
For Mengniu, the purchase will strengthen its foothold in the milk powder segment, which currently contributes less than 2 percent of its revenues.
Last month, Mengnui announced a joint venture involving French dairy group Danone.
Hong Kong-listed Yashili International, with a market value of $1.5 billion, is 52.19 percent controlled by a holding company controlled by Chairman Zhang Lidian and 24.39 percent owned by Carlyle Group's Carlyle Asia Partners. ($1 = 7.7598 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Jeremy Laurence)
May 31Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd :
By Chris Thomas May 31 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, tracking broader Asia, as investors took heart from data showing factory activity in China grew steadily in May, beating expectations of a slowdown. The manufacturing sector in the world's second largest economy grew faster than expected in May as activity in the steel industry rebounded sharply, an official survey showed. The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) held up at 51.2 in May,