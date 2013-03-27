BRIEF-Britain's financial regulator FCA proposes new rules for credit card firms
* Britain's FCA proposes new rules for credit card firms to help millions of customers get out of persistent debt
March 27 For a full statement on the results of China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd, which is a leading maker of dairy products, please click on: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Britain's FCA proposes new rules for credit card firms to help millions of customers get out of persistent debt
* FY ended Dec 2016 group Loss before taxation of 2.26 billion naira vs 1.25 billion naira year ago
* Fortune Decade Investments & Twilight Treasure Ltd sells 99.97 million shares & 40 million shares respectively in issued share capital of Co