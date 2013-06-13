BRIEF-First Republic announces senior notes offering
* First republic announces senior notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, June 13 Trading in shares of China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd was suspended on Thursday afternoon, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange.
No further details were immediately available.
The stock was down 2.72 percent prior to the suspension.
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
BRATISLAVA, May 30 The Slovak central bank warned again on Tuesday it may soon raise the capital buffer that banks must maintain for tough times from the currently planned 0.5 percent level as several indicators call for measures to tame lending.