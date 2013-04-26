(Adds comments from lawmaker, FDA)
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON, April 26
Administration would gain greater authority over pharmacies that
compound sterile drugs and ship them across state lines under
proposed legislation announced on Friday.
The proposal from a bipartisan group of U.S. senators comes
in the wake of a meningitis outbreak last fall that killed 53
people and sickened more than 700. The outbreak was linked to a
tainted steroid distributed by the New England Compounding
Center.
The proposal would draw a distinction between traditional
compounding pharmacies, which make drugs based on specific
prescriptions for individual patients, and those such as NECC,
which make products without prescriptions for physicians to keep
for future use.
"By clarifying FDA authority over high-risk compounding
practices, this bill will enhance protections for patients
taking compounded drugs and help prevent crises like last year's
tragic meningitis outbreak," Iowa Democrat Tom Harkin, chairman
of the Senate health committee that developed the draft
legislation, said in a statement.
The bill would create a new class of drugmaker that would be
regulated by the FDA but would be exempt from the full raft of
regulations that apply to traditional pharmaceutical companies.
For example, these "compounding manufacturers" would not be
required to submit their products to the FDA for approval before
selling them. Nor would they be required to negotiate the
labeling of their drugs with the FDA; they would only be
required to indicate that the products are compounded and list
certain other specified information.
These companies would no longer be licensed as pharmacies.
They would be required to register with the FDA, and report to
the agency any problems reported by patients or physicians. They
would also be required to pay an annual fee to defray the cost
of FDA inspections.
Compounding manufacturers would not be allowed to compound
biologic products made from live organisms or other complex
drugs. And they would be prohibited from compounding
FDA-approved drugs unless they are in short supply.
Traditional compounding pharmacies would continue to be
licensed and regulated by state boards of pharmacy.
A spokeswoman for the FDA, Erica Jefferson, said the agency
was reviewing the draft "and looks forward to continuing to work
closely with the committee to address existing limitations in
the law."
It is unclear how many of the nation's roughly 2,800
compounding pharmacies would fall into the new category, but
initial estimates put the number at fewer than 500. They would
be defined not by their sales volume, but by whether they make
products that are at high risk for contamination and sell them
across state lines.
Ever since the meningitis outbreak, the FDA has been
pilloried by Republicans in Congress, who say the agency should
have been more aggressive in its oversight of NECC.
The FDA concedes as much but has argued that a complex legal
landscape has hampered its ability to regulate the industry
since compounding pharmacies have historically been regulated by
the states and have not been required to register with the FDA.
The proposed legislation encourages greater communication
among states and between states and the FDA.
