GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks wary ahead of risk events this week, dollar struggles
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
* Says to join Francesca's as president
* Says Diana Wilson to serve as interim CFO
July 2 Men's Wearhouse Inc said its Chief Financial Officer Neill Davis will join women's clothing retailer Francesca's Holdings Corporation, where he has served as a director for the last five years.
Men's Wearhouse said Davis would leave on Aug. 2 and join Francesca's as president on Aug. 6.
Davis would report to Francesca's Chief Executive John De Meritt.
Diana Wilson, who has served as executive vice president and chief accounting officer of Men's Warehouse, will succeed Davis as interim CFO.
Men's Warehouse shares closed at $28.31, while those of Francesca's closed at $27.45 on Monday.
TOKYO, June 7 Japan Display Inc is considering deeper restructuring than first planned and has asked a state-backed fund for help after losing business with Apple Inc due to its late entry into OLED technology, the Nikkei business daily reported.