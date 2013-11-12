By Nadia Damouni
NEW YORK Nov 12 Men's Wearhouse Inc said
it would review a previously rejected merger with Jos. A. Bank
Clothiers Inc and a return of capital to shareholders,
major investor Eminence Capital LLC said on Tuesday.
The New York-based hedge fund, which is Men's Wearhouse
largest single shareholder with almost 10 percent of stock,
urged the company to quickly engage with smaller rival Jos. A.
Bank over a merger offer Men's Wearhouse turned down in October.
Eminence CEO Ricky Sandler wrote in a letter to the
retailer's chief executive officer, Doug Ewert, that he was
encouraged by comments in a telephone call on Monday that the
company would review all strategic options, including the merger
and a "significant" return of capital to shareholders.
"We also fully expect you and the board, given the explicit
commitment to explore all options, to actively engage with Jos.
A. Bank before their deadline of November 14, 2013," Sandler
said.
Men's Wearhouse shares rose as much as 4.5 percent to more
than $48 per share after the letter was released. They are
currently trading around $47.26.
In October, Jos. A. Bank offered to buy Men's Wearhouse for
about $2.3 billion to create a men's apparel heavyweight with
more than 1,700 stores - a proposal that Men's Wearhouse swiftly
rejected.
Eminence disclosed in a filing on Nov. 7 that it holds 4.7
million shares in Men's Wearhouse. The hedge fund previously
said reasons for rejecting the Jos. A Bank takeover offer were
"reckless and misinformed," though it agreed with Men's
Wearhouse that the $2.3 billion bid was too low.
Jos. A. Bank said last month it may consider raising its $48
per share offer if it was allowed access to its larger rival's
books for due diligence. If it wasn't allowed access by November
14, Jos. A. Bank said it would drop its bid.
A representative for Men's Wearhouse was not immediately
available for comment.
Jos. A. Bank is being advised by Goldman Sachs and Financo.
Its legal advisers are Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and
Guilfoil Petzall & Shoemake.
Men's Wearhouse is being advised by Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, JPMorgan Chase and law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher.