Oct 9 Men's Wearhouse Inc rejected
smaller rival Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc's $2.3 billion
takeover offer, saying it significantly undervalued the company
and could raise antitrust issues.
The offer does not reflect the company's growth strategy and
upside potential, Bill Sechrest, lead director of the Men's
Wearhouse board, said in a statement.
Jos. A. Bank said earlier on Wednesday it had made an
all-cash offer of $48 per share to buy its bigger rival,
representing a premium of 36 percent to Men's Wearhouse closing
price on Tuesday.
