* Q1 EPS $0.52 vs est $0.55
* Q1 rev $586.6 mln vs est $593.9 mln
* Sees Q2 EPS $1.12-$1.13 vs est $1.22
* Shares fall as much as 28 pct after the bell
June 6 Men's Wearhouse Inc reported
quarterly results below analysts' estimates and forecast a weak
second-quarter profit due to a dip in uniform sales at its UK
operations, sending its shares down as much as 28 percent after
the bell.
The men's clothing retailer had in March predicted a fall in
corporate apparel sales in the first and second quarters as it
takes time to introduce new products in its U.K. market. Sales
of corporate apparel will pick up in the third and fourth
quarters, the company had said.
Corporate apparel sales dipped 16.4 percent to $49.9 million
in the first quarter, primarily due to delayed launch dates for
uniform programs this year, the company said in a statement.
For the second quarter, the company, which rents out one in
every three tuxedos in the United States and Canada, expects
earnings of $1.12 to $1.13 per share, well below the $1.22
analysts were looking for.
Men's Wearhouse posted a profit of $26.9 million, or 52
cents per share, for the first quarter, missing analysts' profit
estimates for the first time in over two years. Wall Street was
expecting 55 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Last month, rival JoS A Bank Clothiers Inc too
posted first-quarter results that missed Wall Street estimates
due to a fall in customer visits.
First-quarter sales at Men's Wearhouse inched up 1.1 percent
to $586.6 million, but were short of the $593.9 million analysts
had anticipated.
Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 5.3
percent to $213 million as the company invested more in
merchandising initiatives and e-commerce development.
Men's Wearhouse shares fell 19 percent to $28.65 after the
bell on Wednesday. They had closed at $35.57 on the New York
Stock Exchange.