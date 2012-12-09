NEW YORK Dec 9 Shares of clothing retailer
Men's Wearhouse could rally up to 25 percent next year as
sales improve, despite weaker-than-expected third-quarter
earnings last week, Barron's said on Sunday.
Shares of Men's Wearhouse opened 12.5 percent lower on
Thursday after Wednesday's results, and finished the week down 6
percent at $30.48, but a promising sales outlook for 2013, and
new, slimmer suit cuts, could see them rebound to $38 in the new
year, Barron's said in its Dec. 10 issue.
"Men's Wearhouse is like a fine suit with a few wrinkles,"
Barron's said. "And it is selling at a very nice discount."
Still, the suit maker, whose earnings are typically tied to
employment figures, does face the threat of another recession
and stiff opposition from other retailers, Barron's said.