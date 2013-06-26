(Corrects paragraph one name to Zimmer instead of Zimmerman)
June 26 Men's Wearhouse Inc founder
George Zimmer denied on Wednesday that he had pushed for a sale
of the apparel retailer before he was fired as executive
chairman, insisting that he only presented that suggestion to
the board as one option.
The board, in a statement on Tuesday, said Zimmer had pushed
for a "risky sale" of Men's Wearhouse to an investor group, a
plan that the rest of the directors opposed. The board said it
was exploring a potential sale of the company's K&G fashion
chain.
Zimmer accused the board of taking steps to marginalize him
rather than evaluating the idea of a sale of the whole company
or gauging the potential valuation of such a transaction.
The former chairman currently holds a 3.5 percent stake in
the company.
The company did not respond immediately with a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore and Nadia Damouni
in New York; Editing by Joyjeet Das)